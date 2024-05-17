Catholic World News

Church teaching on women’s ordination can change: Cardinal Hollerich

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg has counseled proponents of women’s ordination of “be cautious, take one step at a time, and then you might be able to go far.”

The Jesuit prelate— who has been selected by Pope Francis as relator-general of the Synod on Synodality— said that the question of women’s ordination must be discussed thoroughly, with “tact and patience,” and warned against an aggressive approach that might give the impression that “liberal Catholics want to push through.”

However the cardinal encouraged feminists to continue their efforts. “It can be changed,” he said of the Church’s teaching on women’s ordination. “It needs arguments and time.”

