Chinese priest, layman missing: another crackdown?

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics in the Diocese of Baoding have reported the disappearance of a priest and a prominent layman, and believe that the two have been detained by police.

The Baoding diocese has been at the center of a crackdown by authorities on the “underground” Church.

