Catholic World News

Pope praises California death penalty moratorium, governor says

May 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, a speaker at the Vatican climate summit, said that Pope Francis praised California’s death penalty moratorium during a conversation on May 16.

The Pope “immediately brought up the issue of the death penalty,” said Newsom. “I wasn’t anticipating that, especially in the context of this convening.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!