Kenya’s bishops call for swift government response to floods

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Kenya’s bishops have called on national and county governments to respond with “greater urgency” to “catastrophic” floods.

“Now is the time to utilize resources allocated for such crises effectively,” the bishops said in a statement. “We call for swift action to save lives, protect property, and, in areas where the rains have subsided, begin the necessary work of rebuilding and rehabilitation.”

The East African nation of 57 million (map) is 82% Christian (21% Catholic), 8% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

