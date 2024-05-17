Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch visits Gaza for 1st time since war began

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: For the first time since the Israel–Hamas war began, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem was permitted to visit Gaza’s sole Catholic parish.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa celebrated Mass at Holy Family Parish on May 16 and “met the suffering population to encourage them and to deliver a message of hope, solidarity, and support,” according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. He also paid a courtesy visit to Gaza’s sole Eastern Orthodox church.

