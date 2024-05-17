Catholic World News

Nigeria is nation where Christians are most likely to be ‘hunted and killed’

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Gaza and Ukraine are deadly, but if you’re a Christian, the most likely place in the world to be hunted and killed is Nigeria,” Mindy Belz, author of They Say We Are Infidels, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

“According to the monitor Open Doors, during the year ending in September some 4,100 Christians were killed and 3,300 kidnapped in raids across the country,” she continued. “Christians are being wiped off the map.”

The nation of 231 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

