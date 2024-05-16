Catholic World News

Pope lauds ecumencial ties with Greek Orthodox

May 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 16 with a delegation from the Greek Orthodox Church, and expressed his hope that young Catholics and Orthodox would recognize each other “as brothers and sisters, united in diversity and capable of bearing witness to the love of Christ, especially in a world so divided and riven by conflict.”

