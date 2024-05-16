Catholic World News

Latvian president meets with Pontiff

May 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 16 with President Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia.

In addition to Church-state relations, the conversation included discussion of the war in Ukraine and the future use of artificial intelligence.

