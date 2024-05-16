Catholic World News

USCCB announces $7.5M in home mission grants

May 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Subcommittee on Catholic Home Missions has announced $7,474,000 in grants to the nation’s home mission dioceses.

The grants list breaks down the grants by category, but not by recipient. For example, $1,070,000 was allotted to “evangelization”—but the bishops’ conference did not list the dioceses and programs that received the evangelization grants.

