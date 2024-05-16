Catholic World News

Papal prayer for peace, appeal for aid to flood-stricken Afghanistan

May 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his May 15 general audience, Pope Francis appealed for international aid to flood-stricken Afghanistan and renewed his call for prayers for peace.

“I turn my thoughts to the dear people of Afghanistan, hard hit by the tragic floods which have caused numerous losses of human life, including children, and continue to cause destruction of many homes,” the Pope said. “I pray for the victims, especially for children and their families, and I appeal to the international community to immediately provide the aid and support necessary to protect the most vulnerable.”

“And let us pray for peace: let us not forget the tormented Ukraine; let us not forget Palestine, Israel, Myanmar,” he continued, after recalling the approaching feast of Pentecost. “Let us pray for peace, let us pray for all the people who suffer from war. All together, with a big heart, let us pray for definitive peace, and no wars—not any. Because war is always a defeat: always!”

The Pontiff’s appeal for Afghanistan and call for prayers for peace were omitted from the Vatican’s official English translation of the Pope’s remarks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

