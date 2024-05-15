Catholic World News

US bishops discuss polarization

May 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Three prominent American prelates discussed polarization in the Catholic Church in a livestream discussion on May 14, reaching agreement on the need for greater civility in such discussions.

Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego, Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, and Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas, took different perspectives on the subject, in an exchange hosted by Gloria Purvis of EWTN.

”Politics is almost a religion and sometimes it’s a sport,” said Bishop Flores; “it’s not supposed to be either.” Bishop Barron lamented a “tribalism that’s lost the sense of love in dialogue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

