Pope Francis, at general audience, reflects on virtue of charity

May 15, 2024

At his May 15 general audience, held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on the theological virtue of charity, in the latest talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.

“Dear brothers and sisters, in our continuing catechesis on the theological virtues, we now turn to charity, the greatest of the virtues (1 Cor. 13:13),” the Pontiff stated, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “More than mere friendship, affection for family, or benevolence towards others, charity is a gift from God, directed to loving him above all things and our neighbour as ourselves.”

The summary continued:

With the Holy Spirit’s grace and through the power of Christ’s redeeming love, we can love each other in a way that surpasses our natural inclinations. Christian charity or agape is lived by loving the poor, the unlovable and those who don’t love us, by pardoning all who have offended us and by blessing those who curse us (Lk. 6:28). May we be bearers of Christian charity to all people, witnessing to our love for God with generosity and humble service.

