Vatican, Chinese prelates, scholars to mark 100th anniversary of Council of Shanghai

May 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On May 21, the Pontifical Urbaniana University will host a conference on the 100th anniversary of the First Council of the Catholic Church in China, a plenary council of the nation’s hierarchy that took place in 1924 in Shanghai.

Pope Francis will send a video message to the conference. Speakers include Cardinal Pietro Parolin (the Holy See’s Secretary of State), Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization), and Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Shanghai, who was installed without Vatican approval.

Italian and Chinese scholars will also address the conference.

