Buffalo diocese curbs media contacts

May 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, has set a new policy requiring priests and diocesan employees to consult with diocesan officials before speaking to reporters.

The new policy states that diocesan communications officials “will either address the request directly or collaborate with the employee to supply response to the inquiry.” Joe Martone, the director of communications for the diocese, insists: “What we are really trying to do is not to stifle communication of the diocese we’re trying to coordinate it.”

