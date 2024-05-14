Catholic World News

Papal tweet evokes Fátima’s call to conversion, penance

May 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: On May 13, the memorial of Our Lady of Fátima, Pope Francis tweeted, “May Our Lady of Fatima guide our path of conversion and penance so that we may encounter Christ, the sun of justice.”

The Pope added, “Let us pray together that the gentle light of the Lord may free us from all evil and dispel the darkness of this world tormented by wars.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!