Nigerian Catholic school closed after terrorist attack

May 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic school in Nigeria has been closed after a May 7 attack by gunmen.

The shooters who entered Father Angus Frazier Memorial High School late at night began “shooting indiscriminately,” while most students were asleep. The attack was successfully repelled by police, with one officer wounded in the exchange.

While the attackers have not been identified, the Diocese of Makurdi ordered “the immediate suspension of activities at the school to protect the lives of students.”

