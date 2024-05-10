Catholic World News

Pope urges generosity to counter declining birth rates

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at an Italian conference on the declining birth rate, Pope Francis rebuked the proponents of the now-discredited “population explosion” theory, who “talked about human beings as if they were problems.”

The Pope first said there is “an urgent need for effective policies” to combat the birth dearth, saying that governments should help younger generations. Next he suggested “a culture of generosity and intergenerational solidarity.”

“Have children, lots of them,” said the Pope—who in the past has cautioned parents against having too many children.

