Catholic World News

USCCB releases updated list of catechetical resources deemed in conformity with Catechism

May 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on the Catechism has released an updated list of catechetical resources that have been deemed in conformity with the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

A new methodology “permits the evaluation and use of digital materials,” the subcommittee stated on May 9, with its current conformity review process remaining in effect.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!