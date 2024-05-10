Catholic World News

Charity coordinator examines ‘remarkable increase’ of Protestantism in Honduras

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview, the project coordinator for Central America of Aid to the Church in Need discussed the challenges facing the Church in Honduras (map) and examined why self-identified Protestants now outnumber self-identified Catholics there.

In a 2020 survey, only 34% of Hondurans described themselves as Catholic.

“The few priests there are already have a very heavy workload,” said Veronica Katz. “Honduras has the highest percentage of Protestants of any country in Latin America. There has been a remarkable increase in the number of evangelical churches.”

“Many of these Protestant sects are funded by groups in the United States, and their pastors go to places that are underserved by Catholic priests,” she continued. “Catholics are drawn to those sects basically out of habit, rather than conviction. The Church is making a big effort to educate its faithful, so they can better resist this invasion of other denominations and sects.”

