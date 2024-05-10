Catholic World News

Ghanian bishop calls on political candidates to emphasize environmental protection

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting illegal mining, plastic waste, and the contamination of drinking water with mercury and arsenic, a bishop has called on Ghana’s political candidates to make environmental protection a priority.

“Campaigns have started,” said Bishop Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum of Koforidua. “If I have the opportunity, I will quiz them on what their sustainable environmental policies are.”

Ghana’s general election will be held on December 7. The West African nation of 33.9 million (map) is 74% Christian (16% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist.

