Pope mourns victims of attack on displaced persons in DR Congo

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to Bishop Willy Ngumbi Ngengele, M Afr of Goma, DR Congo, following bomb attacks on two camps for displaced persons.

The Pope, said Cardinal Parolin, is close to those “affected by this act of blind hatred which has not spared many children,“ and “supports the injured and the grieving families with his prayers, and prays for the repose of all those who lost their lives.“

The Pope also condemned “any act of violence to resolve conflicts, violence of which the poorest and most deprived are always the first victims.”

