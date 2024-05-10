Catholic World News

Papal aid for flood-stricken Brazilians

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent €100,000 ($107,800) in aid to the National Conference of Brazilian Bishops to assist victims of massive flooding in the state of Rio Grande do Sul (map).

Over 160,000 people have been displaced by the flooding, and 230 have been killed or are missing.

