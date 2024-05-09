Catholic World News

Texas attorney general files injunction against Catholic agency for migrants

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an injunction to halt what he calls “systematic criminal conduct” by a Catholic agency involved with migrants.

Paxton argues that Annunciation House in El Paso has been facilitated illegal border crossings and has shielded illegal immigrants from law-enforcement detection. Earlier this year he had sought unsuccessfully to revoke the agency’s non-profit status.

Annunciation House has decried the attorney general’s campaign as “illegal, immoral, and anti-faith.” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso said that Catholic institutions bring relief to migrants as a necessary response to “federal neglect to provide a safe, orderly and humane response to migration at our southern border.”

