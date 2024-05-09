Catholic World News

Catholic broadcasters challenge FCC rule on collecting employee data

May 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic radio stations have protested a new ruling by the Federal Communications Commission that will require all broadcasters to report the race and gender of all employees.

Ave Maria Radio, Armor of God Catholic Radio, and La Promesa Foundation contend that the requirement is designed to “advance the interests of the LGBTQ lobby and would chill the religious freedoms” of religious broadcasters. The National Religious Broadcasters Association and American Family Association have also announced plans to challenge the new rule.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!