Vatican removes block on gay-friendly university dean

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has quietly removed its veto on the appointment of a controversial theologian to become dean of the Philosophical-Theological University of Brixen/Bressanone, Italy.

Father Martin Lintner had been elected as dean in 2022, but his appointment was blocked by the Vatican because of his support for same-sex unions. The Vatican has now set aside that opposition and allowed the appointment, reports New Ways Ministry.

