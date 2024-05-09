Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman backs bill compensating nuclear radiation exposure victims

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Borys Gudziak, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, has lent his support to the Radiation Exposure Compensation Reauthorization Act (S. 3853), sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

The legislation passed the Senate in a 69-30 vote and awaits action in the House.

“This Act offers partial yet significant restitution to persons suffering from exposure to radiation from US nuclear weapons testing, production, and waste,” Archbishop Gudziak wrote in a letter to members of Congress. “It has been almost 80 years since the Trinity bomb was detonated on US soil, spreading poisonous and deadly radioactive material.”

“As time passes, and the awareness of such damage increases, our laws must improve to reflect the justice due to those who continue to suffer the consequences,” he added. “This Act extends and expands partial restitution, and we look forward to working with you in bringing relief to a long-suffering and too-often ignored group of Americans.”

