Peruvian bishops decry euthanasia

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Peru renewed their condemnation of euthanasia following the first instance of euthanasia in the nation’s history.

A 47-year-old woman who suffered from polymyositis sought and obtained authorization from the nation’s Supreme Court to be killed.

“No authority can legitimize or allow” euthanasia, the bishops said in their statement. “The human being, created in the image and likeness of God, possesses an intrinsic dignity that no one can deny or detract from ... There is no situation ... that justifies the killing of a human being.”

