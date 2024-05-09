Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops, president discuss security, migrants

May 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of Chile’s episcopal conference met recently with Gabriel Boric, the nation’s left-wing president. The parties discussed “the migration issue, the current situation of growing violence against the security forces, and the role of religions in building the common good,” according to the Vatican newspaper.

The meeting followed the brutal killing of three police officers—an incident the bishops discussed with Boric.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!