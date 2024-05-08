Catholic World News

Australian bishops approve new aboriginal liturgy

May 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Australia have approved a new liturgical form that incorporates elements of aboriginal culture.

The “Mass of the Land of the Holy Spirit” was tentatively approved for use in the western diocese of Broome. The liturgy will now be sent to the Vatican Dicastery for Divine Worship for official recognition. Australian bishops reported that they do not expect any opposition.

