Czech man convicted for stealing pectoral cross of Benedict XVI

May 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The man who was arrested for the theft of a pectoral cross that once belonged to Pope Benedict XVI has been sentenced to a 2.5-year prison term. But the cross is still missing.

The pectoral cross had been bequeathed by the former Pontiff to the Bavarian parish where he celebrated his first Mass after his priestly ordination. The convicted thief—a Czech citizen with a history of arrests for theft—left sufficient evidence at the scene of the crime to secure his conviction.

