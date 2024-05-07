Catholic World News

Vatican document on Marian apparitions due May 17

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that a new document on discernment of Marian apparitions and other supernatural events will be released at a press conference on May 17.

In April, Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, text revealed that his office was “finalizing a new text with clear guidelines and norms for discernment of apparitions and other phenomena.” The Vatican announced the May 17 press conference following a May 4 meeting between Cardinal Fernandez and Pope Francis, at which the Pontiff presumably approved the document.

