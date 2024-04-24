Catholic World News

Vatican preparing document on apparitions

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is preparing a statement on how to judge the authenticity of reported apparitions and other extraordinary events.

Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said that his offie is “finalizing a new text with clear guidelines and norms for discernment of apparitions and other phenomena.”

