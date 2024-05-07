Catholic World News

San Francisco archdiocese holds prayer service for Jimmy Lai

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of San Francisco has scheduled a holy hour on May 8 to pray for Jimmy Lai, the Catholic convert and democracy activist now behind bars in Hong Kong.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone will lead the prayers. Wall Street Journal columnist Bill McGurn—who is Lai’s godfather—will speak on the heroic witness that Lai has provided while in prison.

