Why was an old papal title restored?

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: When Pope Benedict XVI dropped the traditional papal title, “Patriarch of the West,” most Catholics were puzzled. Now Pope Francis has restored the title, and the puzzlement remains.

In Catholic World Report, Ines Angeli Murzaku analyzes the reasons behind the changes, and concludes that, oddly enough, both Pontiffs were motivated by the same purpose: to improve ecumenical relations.

