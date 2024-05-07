Catholic World News

President Biden issues statement for Orthodox Easter

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “The Resurrection of Jesus Christ reminds us of God’s abundant love for us and the power of light over darkness,” President Joe Biden said in a statement for Orthodox Christian Easter, celebrated this year on May 5.

“We join Orthodox Christians in giving thanks for these and other blessings and rededicate ourselves to caring for those most in need,” the president continued. “In this sacred season, we hold people who are suffering from war and persecution especially close to our hearts. We will continue to pray and work for peace and justice for all people.”

