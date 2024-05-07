Catholic World News

USCCB issues National Statutes for the Christian Initiation of Adults

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published new National Statutes for the Christian Initiation of Adults, replacing statutes approved in 1986.

The new statutes, which go into effect in December 2024, were approved by the US bishops in November and confirmed by the Dicastery for Bishops in January.

The statutes, which discuss the reception of non-Christian adults into the Church, provide norms for a period of evangelization and precatechumenate, a period of the catechumenate, a period of purification and enlightenment, and a period of mystagogy.

