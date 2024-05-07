Catholic World News

‘No to war, yes to dialogue’: renewed papal plea

May 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his May 5 Regina Caeli address, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace in the world’s war-torn areas.

“And please, continue to pray for tormented Ukraine – it suffers a great deal! – and also for Palestine and Israel, that they may be peace, that dialogue may be strengthened and bear good fruit,” the Pope said. “No to war, yes to dialogue!”

