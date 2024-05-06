Catholic World News

Pope sends Easter greetings to Eastern churches

May 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday audience on May 6, Pope Francis sent his greetings to the Eastern Christians who were celebrating Easter that day.

The Orthodox churches—and some of the Eastern Catholic churches in communion with Rome—celebrate Easter according to the Julian calendar. Christian leaders of both East and West have explored the possibility of arriving at a common date for the Easter celebration. The issue will be moot in 2025, when the Julian and Gregorian calendars put Easter Sunday on the same date.

