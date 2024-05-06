Catholic World News

Chaplain at Columbia says leftists organized campus protests

May 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic chaplain at Columbia University has said that “explicitly Communist” organizers have contributed to the violent protests on campus.

Father Roger Landry said that while some radical students were sincere in their concern for the civilians in Gaza, the protests were “an instrumentalization of what’s going on in Gaza to advance an agenda.”

