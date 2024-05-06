Catholic World News

Weapons confiscated during Sunday papal audience

May 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A man who was identified as a priest from the Czech Republic was detained by police during the papal audience on May 5, after he was discovered to be carrying an air gun, two knives, and a box cutter.

In April, a convict who was on the “most wanted” list in the state of New York was arrested in St. Peter’s Square just before a papal audience. He was carrying three knives.

Police have not confirmed that either man was regarded as a threat to Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!