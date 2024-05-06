Catholic World News

Swiss government invites Pope to Ukraine peace conference

May 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Switzerland has invited Pope Francis to participate in an international summit designed to bring peace to Ukraine.

Swiss President Viola Amherd confirmed that the Pontiff has been asked to join in the meeting, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Although no formal response has been given, she said, the Vatican is “very positive” about the summit. Delegations from 160 different nations have been invited to participate.

