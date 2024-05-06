Catholic World News

Irish bishop: no policy can stop Church advocacy for life

May 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at a Mass preceding the March for Life in Dublin, Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin said: “Nothing—no law, no public policy and no peer pressure from neighbours or colleagues can remove our right and indeed our responsibility to advocate publicly for those who are most vulnerable, especially at the beginning and at the end of life.”

Bishop Doran observed that official medical boards have removed a ban on abortion from their codes of conduct and taken a neutral stand on euthanasia. But he vowed that the Church “will stand with our doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who refuse to be bullied into participating in ending the lives of their patients.”

