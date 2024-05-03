Catholic World News

African bishops prepare study on responses to polygamy

May 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Symposium of the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) has formed a commission to study the issue of polygamy and appropriate pastoral responses.

The formation of the commission is a response to a recommendation from the African Synod of 2023, which directed the African bishops to “promote theological and pastoral discernment” on the issue of polygamy, which remains widespread on the continent. The commission is scheduled to make a report at the SECAM meeting in July, which will be held in Rwanda.

