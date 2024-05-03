Catholic World News

Vatican announces 37 jubilee events

May 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced 37 events for the 2025 jubilee year.

Since the 15th century, it has been customary for the Church to celebrate a jubilee every 25 years. The theme of the 2025 jubilee is “Pilgrims of Hope.”

The first of the 37 listed events is for the world of communications (January 24-26); the last is for prisoners (December 14).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!