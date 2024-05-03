Catholic World News

Theologian critiques Cardinal Fernández’s theology of charity

May 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Communio

CWN Editor's Note: Father José Granados, formerly vice president and professor of dogmatic theology at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family, has written a lengthy analysis and critique of the theology of charity in the works of Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, who was appointed prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith last July.

“We can conclude that Fernández is right to focus on the virtue of charity,” writes Granados. However, “the charity described by Fernández lacks articulation with the moral order, the doctrine of faith, and the sacramentality of salvation in the Church. These are essential dimensions that make charity concrete and incarnate in our life. Without them, charity lacks an architecture and thus loses its capacity to build up the people of God.”

The critique appeared in the winter 2023 issue of Communio, which arrived in American subscribers’ mailboxes in May 2024.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!