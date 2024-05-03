Catholic World News

Papal tribute to classic Fellini film

May 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a brief video message to participants in a conference marking the 70th anniversary of La Strada, a movie by Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini.

“As a boy, I watched many of Fellini’s films, but La Strada has stayed in my heart,” said the Pope, who was 17 when the movie was released. “The film begins with tears and ends with tears; it starts at the seashore and ends at the seashore. But above all, the scene with the fool and the pebble has stayed in my heart, which gives meaning to that girl’s life.”

La Strada was included in the Pontifical Council for Social Communications’ 1995 list of 45 important films. CatholicCulture.org’s Thomas Mirus and James Majewski have discussed the film on Criteria: The Catholic Film Podcast.

