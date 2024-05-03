Catholic World News

Pope to speak at event on Italy’s record-low birth rate

May 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Francis will take part in “The General State of the Birth Rate,” a May 7 conference in Rome organized by the Forum of Family Associations and the Foundation for Births.

Births in Italy have fallen for 15 consecutive years and now stand at a record low, according to recently released statistics.

