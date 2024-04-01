Catholic World News

Births fall in Italy for 15th straight year, to record low

April 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The number of births in Italy fell to 379,000 in 2023—a 3.6% decline since 2022, a 34.2% decline since 2008, and the lowest number since Italian unification in 1861.

The fertility rate now stands at 1.2 children per woman—well below the replacement rate of 2.1. For the first time in the nation’s history, there are more Italians over 80 than under 10.

There were 661,000 deaths in Italy in 2023. While deaths exceeded births by 282,000, the nation’s population fell by only 8,000 because of migration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!