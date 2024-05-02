Catholic World News

Holy Land prelate mystified by US campus protests

May 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem, expressed dismay about the campus protests in the US about the war in Gaza, in remarks to reporters during a visit to Rome.

Cardinal Pizzaballa, who was in Rome to take formal possession of the titular church assigned to him when he was made a cardinal, spoke about the suffering of the people in the Holy Land, and his hope that “something will start to change.” But he said of the campus protests:

I confess that I struggle to understand it. Universities are places where cultural engagement, even heated, even harsh, must be open 360 degrees, where engagement with strong ideas that are completely different, must be expressed not with violence, not with boycotts, but knowing how to engage.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!