Florida bishops’ conference ‘pleased’ by public school chaplains

May 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A spokeswoman for the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed a new state law authorizing volunteer chaplains at public schools.

“We recognize the good that chaplains can do in schools by helping students to address their spiritual and emotional needs,” said Michelle Taylor, associate director of communications. “We are pleased that parents will determine the services their children will receive in districts that choose to establish chaplaincy programs.”

Under the law, parental consent is required for students to take part in a chaplain’s programs.

